Michael Anthony Martinez
Michael Anthony Martinez, beloved son of Dorothy and Earl Martinez, joined his parents and older brother, Earl, in the Heavenly Kingdom of God during the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 4, 2021 shortly after blowing goodnight kisses to his overnight caretakers and goodbye kisses to a lifetime of family, friends, housemates and supporters who accompanied him on his 60-year journey of joy, laughter, struggle, love, challenge and resiliency with remarkable grace and impact.www.an17.com
