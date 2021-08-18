Cancel
Megan Barton-Hanson on Love Island, break ups and Scott Disick

Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOG Love Islander Megan Barton-Hanson has opened up about how she handles break ups and what happened when Scott Disick slid into her DMs. During a recent game of Spill The Tea, the star got seriously candid, touching on everything from why she's so open with her followers to whether she'd do anything on the show differently now. "I wouldn't change anything... I'm so grateful for the platform and use my voice," Megan said.

Wes Nelson
Scott Disick
