1 on 1 with Mississippi State point guard Shakeel Moore

Because his freshman season at Tennessee was so unusual, Omari Thomas still feels like a first-year player in some respects, which might explain why the big defensive lineman is viewing the Vols' opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2 as an occasion. The former top-100 prospect played on average 11 snaps per game during the 2020 season after carving out a role in Tennessee's rotation up front defensively, so next Thursday night will be far from his first taste of football at this level. But it's a night Thomas admitted he's thought about frequently.