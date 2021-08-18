1 on 1 with Mississippi State point guard Shakeel Moore
Mississippi State sophomore Shakeel Moore got a good taste of high-level college basketball last year albeit in a different conference with a different team. The Greensboro, N.C., native played his freshman year at N.C. State and was at point guard for the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Moore averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and a team-best 1.4 steals a game. He shot 44% from the field and 34% from 3 point territory.247sports.com
Comments / 0