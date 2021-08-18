Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson Reflects on Her 'Unhealthiest' Time With Throwback Pic and Inspirational Message

By Desiree Murphy‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson is proud of how far she's come in her weightloss journey. The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on how it started vs. how it's going. Sharing a throwback photo of herself on the tennis court, she wrote, "This was when I was at my most unhealthiest -- being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions."

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Unhealthiest#Rebelwilson#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Weight Losstoofab.com

Rebel Wilson Reveals What Kickstarted Her 65-Pound Weight Loss

Wilson says she was "actually a bit offended" by a conversation with her doctor. 2020 was a "Year of Health" for Rebel Wilson -- but the actress admits that hearing she could be "healthier" from her doctor was initially off-putting. Since beginning her weight loss journey, the "Pitch Perfect" star...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesPosted by
EatThis

Rebel Wilson Says These Four Things Helped Her Shed 75 Pounds

Rebel Wilson has shed an incredible amount of weight over the past year, completely transforming her body along the way. While it had been previously reported that Wilson had lost a total of 60 pounds, in a July 26 Instagram Live Q&A (via Hello!), Wilson revealed that she's now lost "like 70 pounds, 75 pounds, maybe a bit more."
Wilson, NYPosted by
EatThis

Rebel Wilson Opens up About 75-Pound Weight Loss in New Photo: "It's Never Too Late"

Rebel Wilson shed an astonishing 75 pounds during her self-proclaimed "year of health." Now, she's opening up about the steps she took to become the "best version" of herself. In a new Instagram post, the star of the upcoming film Senior Year reveals what helped her stay motivated when she was at her lowest—and why "it's never too late" to get healthy. Read on to discover exactly how Wilson transformed her body.
MoviesMarie Claire

Rebel Wilson Recreated an Iconic Britney Spears Look for Her New Movie

Rebel Wilson's "life is CRAZY right now," as she quipped on Instagram. The star has just wrapped up filming for her new movie, Senior Year, and has generously shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes content—including an amazing photo of herself recreating Britney Spears' outfit from the "(You Drive Me) Crazy" music video. In the photo, Wilson is wearing a sequined green top, with "CRAZY" written in neon lights behind her, just like in the music video. The actress further captioned the post, "[heart] you Britney."
Weight LossPosted by
HOLAUSA

Rebel Wilson reflects on how far she’s come

Rebel Wilson has lost over 60 pounds since the start of 2020. The actress and comedian, known for her work in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids,” recently shared some of the struggles she’s faced, celebrating how far she’s come and all of her hard work. ...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Rebel Wilson Lost Weight To Increae Fertility

Rebel Wilson revealed on Instagram Live that she lost 65 pounds in order to have a “better chance” at getting pregnant. In response to a fan’s question, the 41-year-old actress revealed, “It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.'”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Melissa McCarthy shares emotional message with throwback photo - fans react

Melissa McCarthy penned a heartfelt tribute to someone very special recently and the throwback image she used to drive the message home, left fans lost for words. The Bridesmaids actress, 50, stunned her social media followers with an old snapshot of herself alongside her dear friend and fashion designer, Brian Atwood and wrote: "To the person in High School that said "you are better than", "you can do this" and "get on that damn stage and do what you do". You changed my life, I am who I am because you were born!
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Rebel Wilson is looking for love in London

Rebel Wilson is “on the hunt for love”. The ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ star has revealed she has recently bought a home in London and is planning to spend “a lot more” time in the UK capital, increasing her chances of finding a British boyfriend. Rebel is quoted by The Sun...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde delivers inspirational message for fans

America's Got Talent suffered a devastating loss this past week when contestant Nightbirde, who was poised as one of the favorites to win, announced her departure prior to the live shows. However, she isn't letting her exit keep her spirits down and is continuing to uplift fans with messages of...
Celebritiesmashed.com

Rebel Wilson Just Shared This Honest Food Confession With Fans

"Pitch Perfect" actress Rebel Wilson posted a photo on Instagram that reflects upon her weight loss journey with grace, humility, and a message of inspiration for others who are also trying to get healthier and live a more active lifestyle. She thinks back about the older photo in the caption, saying it was taken at her "most unhealthiest" when she was eating lots of junk food to deal with her emotions regarding the loss of her father due to a heart attack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy