(KNSI) – The City of Sartell says effective immediately; there is a ban on all non-essential outdoor water use. According to a press release from the city, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources classifies the area as being in extreme drought, and there should be no yard sprinkling, power washing buildings, car washing, or swimming pool filling. The splash pad at Watab Park will also be shut down until further notice, but Celebration Wading Pool will still be open during regular hours.