Sheriff: Indiana man dies while diving in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 71-year-old Indiana man has died while diving in the waters off of the Florida Keys, officials said. The body of Timothy Lee Jayne of Indianapolis, Indiana, was found Tuesday afternooon by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers. They were assiting in the search after Jayne went missing while diving from a private rental catamaran off Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.www.baynews9.com
