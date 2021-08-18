Cancel
Midday Nowcast: Hot, Humid, Some Storms; Grace Now a Hurricane

By Ryan Stinnett
alabamawx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of sunshine and heat for Alabama today as temperatures this afternoon will be around the 90 degree mark. With dew points in the 70s, heat index values will be near the 100° mark as well. We will be watching the radar as scattered storms are expected through the afternoon and evening hours. However, the better chance of thunderstorms today is across the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama, and the SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms defined for areas north of a line from Hamilton to Decatur to Huntsville. Up that way, a few thunderstorms will likely produce strong gusty winds.

