COVID-19 booster shots will be offered to Americans in September, Biden administration says

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone in the United States who got a COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster shot to keep protection from fading, the Biden administration said today. Vaccinated Americans will be offered boosters eight months after their initial shots. Plans are that the first round will be offered in September and will go to nursing home residents, health care workers, and others vaccinated early.

