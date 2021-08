Pokemon Legends: Arceus will still have the ability to trade between players. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company revealed a ton of new details about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a brand-new Pokemon game that features a radically different take on the typical Pokemon experience. Not only will the game be set in the ancient past of the Pokemon universe, it will also feature a new kind of battle system that steps away from the traditional turn-based battles of past games. While we already know that Pokemon Legends: Arceus won't feature Ranked Battles, there will be at least some minor interactions between players. The website for Pokemon Legends: Arceus confirms that players will still be able to trade with each other using the trading post at Jubilife Village.