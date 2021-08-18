JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Guest Speaker Was Chuck Otte
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club met at 6:50 AM on August 18 at the Hampton Inn Meeting Room. Chuck Otte, Ag and Natural Resources Extension Agent, was the guest speaker. Chuck began with a summary of the Geary County Free Fair stating that “Last year was abbreviated because of COVID. There was no public viewing as livestock came in, the showing was live streamed on Facebook Live and then the livestock was taken home. This year was more ‘normal’. Exhibits, attendance, and participation was down, however. Livestock was shown with an audience and live streamed. We are not quite ‘normal’ but are getting there.”www.junctioncityunion.com
