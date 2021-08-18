Cancel
Premier League

Andreas Pereira: Manchester United midfielder set to join Flamengo on loan

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Andreas Pereira is closing in on another loan move away from Manchester United , with the midfielder expected to join Flamengo .

United are finalising a season-long deal with the Rio de Janeiro-based club which will see Pereira leave on a temporary basis for the fourth time in his Old Trafford career.

The Belgium-born Brazil international spent last season at Lazio and was unlikely to earn regular first team football at United this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presiding over a bloated squad.

Pereira was an unused substitute in United’s 5-1 win over Leeds on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season and has not featured regularly since the 2019-20 campaign.

The 25-year-old, who has previously spent time at Granada and Valencia, is one of several players that United are happy to allow to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Axel Tuanzebe, Facundo Pellistri and Tahith Chong have joined Aston Villa, Alaves and Birmingham City respectively.

Brandon Williams has attracted Premier League interest all summer and is lined up to join newly-promoted Norwich City, while James Garner has attracted interest from Nottingham Forest and young winger Amad is also available.

United are not expected to make any further additions to their own squad unless they sell players between now and the transfer deadline on 31 August.

