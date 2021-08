LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson may not be releasing the same amount of music as he did in the first decade of the 2000s, but Fif’s pen game is stronger than ever when it comes to his work with the Starz network. According to an article by The Wrap, Jackson is producing a new drama for the network called Black Mafia Family, and his mentor Eminem has been tapped to play the role of real-life FBI informant Richard John Wershe Jr. a.ka. White Boy Rick.