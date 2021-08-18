ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #4C0884-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093
On August 5, 2021, University of Vermont and State Agricultural College, 16 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C0884-2 for a project generally described as the use of two areas north of the UVM's Catamount East parking lot for snow storage including construction of a gravel roadway with turnaround area and stormwater treatment infrastructure. The project is located to the east of the property located at 280 East Avenue in South Burlington, Vermont.www.sevendaysvt.com
