If you feel like you’re packing on the pounds and are blaming your metabolism, researchers says that’s no longer a good excuse. A new study came out on over the weekend that found our metabolism doesn’t actually slow down that much at middle-age. Researchers found it peaks when we’re babies, around age one. It gradually slows down until we’re around 20. From 20 to 60, it plateaus and stays pretty consistent. So, what they’re saying we can’t blame the metabolism in our 40s or 50s, other factors are at play.