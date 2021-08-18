Health Calendar published Aug. 18, 2021
WILLMAR — Aging Wisely: Finding New Confidence and Purpose will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Willmar Community Center. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. The topic for discussion is harvesting garden vegetables for winter. Bring recipes and ideas to share. For more information and to make a reservation, call Carrie at 320-231-2598 by 4 p.m. Aug. 18.www.wctrib.com
