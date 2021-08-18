ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #4C0152-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093
On August 3, 2021, Troy Avenue Association Ltd Partnership, 4330 N. Highway A1A, Unit 802N, Hutchinson Island, FL 34949 filed application number 4C0152-1 for a project generally described as the following after-the-fact improvements (1) construction a 2,800 sf building addition; (2) construction of a 2,500 sf building addition; (3) parking lot reconfiguration and paving; and (4) change in use of a portion of the building to office space. The project is located at 429 Troy Avenue in Colchester, Vermont.
