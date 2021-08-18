ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #4C0152-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 16, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Patricia Huntley to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Academy Mortgage Corporation, dated May 18, 2016 and recorded in Book 303 Page 279 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Academy Mortgage Corporation to Ditech Financial, LLC dated July 25, 2019 and recorded in Book 353 Page 252 of the land records of the City of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 52 Merchant Street, Barre, Vermont on September 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,