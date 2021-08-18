Building the All-American Ottawa Senators Lineup
We did a thought experiment a few weeks back to figure out what Canada’s men’s Olympic hockey team would look like if you could only pick from players who’ve worn an Ottawa Senators sweater. Might as well do the same thing for the United States, right? We’ll go with the same rules as before (12 forwards, 6 defensemen, 2 goalies, based both on talent and tenure) and find out whether or not the American Sens can pose a threat to the Canadian squad.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0