Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Is SO DONE Working With Ex-Fiancé, Alex Rodriguez

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez may still be known as “Jenny From The Block,” but she will definitely NOT be known as Alex Rodriguez’s ex-fiancée. The “Enough” star has quite literally had ENOUGH of her ex, and is looking to sever all ties she has to him. When JLo and ARod announced their...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fianc#Us Weekly#So Done#Jlo#Arod#Hims Hers#Fitplan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Melanie Collins continue relationship on Ibiza vacation

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins may be “just friends” for now, but a relationship between them sure seems to be budding. The NFL on CBS reporter was photographed hanging out with A-Rod for the former baseball player’s birthday in St. Tropez during the week. Page Six reported that they were told the pair are just friends for now. But the way they have kept going suggests there may be something more to it.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

Matt Damon: Ben Affleck confided that J-Lo romance in 2003 hurt his career

Ben Affleck has always tried to downplay the extent to which his career slump in the early 2000s was related to him becoming best known as Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend, transforming him from a once-promising talent, serious about making good movies, into someone who seemed more interested in being a celebrity.
Theater & Dancepurewow.com

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth? Here’s How the Pop Star Built Her Massive Fortune

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the hardest working women in the business. After starting off as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, the actress, singer and entrepreneur skyrocketed to fame in 1997 by starring as Tejano singer Selena in the self-titled biopic. Eight albums and more than two dozen films later, J.Lo is officially a pop culture icon, having released catchy bops like “Let’s Get Loud” and fun rom-coms like The Wedding Planner. Not to mention her many lucrative business ventures.
CelebritiesPopculture

Matt Damon Seemingly Hints Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Is 'True Love'

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their relationship on social media over the weekend, Affleck's good friend Matt Damon has seemingly been given the green light to comment on the duo's rekindled relationship during the press tour for his film Stillwater, which recently stopped by SiriusXM. "You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez," co-host Jess Cagle told the actor, joking, "I know you love getting asked about that."
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy