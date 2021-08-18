Karen Throws a Tantrum Over 'Emotional Support Dog' in Restaurant

Any dog owner knows that there's nothing quite as joyful as bringing your dog along on a road trip. Well, as long as your pup does well in the car, of course. That said, you also have to plan and consider a lot more when you bring your pooch anywhere with you. And if you're on a road trip, or just out and about running errands with your loyal dog by your side, you might want to know where you can go to grab a snack for you and your pet.