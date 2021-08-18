Cancel
Karen Throws a Tantrum Over 'Emotional Support Dog' in Restaurant

By sloth_admin
 7 days ago
TikToker @chaoticqxeen captured an agitated Karen ranting about the presence of @chaticqxeen's dog in the restaurant they were in. Doubting the authenticity of the dog's 'service animal' status, the Karen rambles on and gestures dramatically until finally threatening to call the police after an off-camera worker interjects and asks her to leave. 'Karens out here getting outta hand,' the video's caption reads.

