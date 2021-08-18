Inside Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley’s Relationship
They’ve been a rumored couple for a little while, but Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley made things official by kissing in public during a sunny walk through Brooklyn on August 14. People reports the duo was spotted stopping for a quick smooch on a bridge as they strolled towards an ice cream shop, smiling all the way. E! News confirms they were also snapped hugging and holding hands in various spots throughout the neighborhood. Both were dressed casually but reportedly matched with their black sneakers. Neither party has publicly confirmed the relationship as of yet, but Antonoff previously shot down rumors he was dating long-time friend, and fellow musician, Lorde in 2018.districtchronicles.com
