Common Causes Of Dehydration
Not drinking enough water and sweating a lot are two sure fire ways to become dehydrated, but there are also other common causes of which you need to be aware. According to Healthline, these causes include vomiting and diarrhea. Both of these bodily functions expel massive amounts of water from the body, leaving you dehydrated if you don’t drink a lot of water to counteract them. This is why you can easily become dehydrated when you’re sick.districtchronicles.com
