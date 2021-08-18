Cancel
Health

Common Causes Of Dehydration

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot drinking enough water and sweating a lot are two sure fire ways to become dehydrated, but there are also other common causes of which you need to be aware. According to Healthline, these causes include vomiting and diarrhea. Both of these bodily functions expel massive amounts of water from the body, leaving you dehydrated if you don’t drink a lot of water to counteract them. This is why you can easily become dehydrated when you’re sick.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 5

#Dehydration#Fever#Sweating#Diarrhea#The Mayo Clinic#Everyday Health
