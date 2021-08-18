Tow truck driver shot dead in Bronx auto shop gunfight, cops say
A tow truck driver was shot dead inside a Bronx auto shop this week when a gunfight erupted during a dispute about a repair, according to authorities and police sources. The 32-year-old victim and another man, 19, were inside First Choice Automotive on Randall Avenue near Bryant Avenue in Hunts Point, arguing about a vehicle around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday when the younger man pulled out a gun and fired several times, striking the victim in the torso, according to cops and sources.nypost.com
Comments / 16