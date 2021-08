Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls is the second Paw Patrol game to be released in less than twelve months, to the delight of every single four year old in the whole world. We may not care about it, but it’s sure nice to see a game aimed at small children that doesn’t treat them like complete brain-dead sheep like Race With Ryan did a couple of years ago. I reviewed its predecessor, Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay not long ago and found it to be fine… for what it was. All I’m asking from this game is to follow suit.