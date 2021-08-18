Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Aug. 19

1909 — The first race is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Twelve-thousand spectators watch Austrian engineer Louis Schwitzer win a five-mile race with an average speed of 57.4 miles per hour. The track’s surface of crushed rock and tar breaks up in a number of places and causes the deaths of two drivers, two mechanics and two spectators.

1921 — Detroit’s Ty Cobb gets his 3,000th career hit at age 34, the youngest player to reach that plateau.

1934 — Helen Hull Jacobs wins the women’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships.

1981 — Renaldo Nehemiah sets the world record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 12.93 seconds in a meet at Zurich, Switzerland.

1984 — Lee Trevino beats Gary Player and Lanny Wadkins by four strokes to take the PGA championship at Shoal Creek, Alabama.

1993 — Sergei Bubka wins his fourth consecutive pole vault title at the World Track and Field championships at Stuttgart, Germany.

1995 — Mike Tyson starts his comeback, knocking out Peter McNeeley in 89 seconds at Las Vegas. McNeeley’s manager Vinnie Vecchione jumps into the ring to stop the fight after his boxer is knocked down twice in the first round.

2001 — Michael Schumacher gets his fourth Formula One championship and matches Alain Prost’s series record of 51 victories by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix.

2016 — Usain Bolt scores another sweep, winning three gold medals in his third consecutive Olympics. At the Rio de Janeiro Games, Bolt turns a close 4x100 relay race against Japan and the United States into a typical, Bolt-like runaway, helping Jamaica cross the line in 37.27 seconds. Allyson Felix wins an unprecedented fifth gold medal in women’s track and field, running the second leg of the 4x100-meter relay team.

2018 — Jockey Drayden Van Dyke wins a record-tying seven races at Del Mar, including the $200,000 Del Mar Mile. He ties Hall of Famer Victor Espinoza for most wins in a single day in the seaside track’s history. Van Dyke’s only loss in eight mounts comes when he finishes second in the sixth race.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

544K+
Followers
302K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Prost
Person
Gary Player
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Lee Trevino
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Peter Mcneeley
Person
Ty Cobb
Person
Renaldo Nehemiah
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Las Vegas#Ap#Austrian#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
MotorsportsFox News

Josef Newgarden wins wild Gateway IndyCar race by .5397 sec

The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accident that moved Pato O'Ward to the point after a runner-up finish to Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway. Newgarden won for the second time this season — third time of his career...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR May Add New Track in 2022 Cup Series, Rumored Location

2022 may be an exciting racing season for NASCAR fans. After successfully expanding the 2021 Cup Series schedule, NASCAR is considering adding another track. NASCAR has been growing in popularity over the past few years, and to keep the momentum going, they are considering adding more tracks to their series.
Sportswcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. St. LouisatKansas City8:10 p.m. ClevelandatDetroit7:10 p.m. Tampa BayatMinnesota8:10 p.m. HoustonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m. TorontoatSeattle10:10 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. AtlantaatWashington7:05 p.m. CincinnatiatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m. MilwaukeeatPittsburgh7:05 p.m. Chi CubsatMiami7:10 p.m. L-A DodgersatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m. San DiegoatArizona9:40 p.m. ColoradoatSan Francisco9:45 p.m. MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER. VancouveratSan Jose10:30 p.m.
Basketballsandiegouniontribune.com

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. W L Pts Pv High...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Tigers No. 3 in AP Poll

Unike in the Coaches Poll, which has the Tigers at No. 2, the Clemson Tigers sit at No. 3 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday. Clemson has finished in the top four of the AP poll each of the last six years, a first in Tiger history. Dabo Swinney became the fourth coach to record at least six consecutive top-four finishes since the AP poll began in 1936, an exclusive list that includes Florida State’s Bobby Bowden (13), Southern California’s Pete Carroll (7) and Oklahoma’s Bud Wilkinson (6).
Jersey City, NJMaui News

PGA Tour hopes to finish today, Tuesday possible

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish today. That was the hope, anyway. If the weather or the conditions don’t cooperate, the tournament could go to Tuesday.
Snoqualmie, WAsouthernillinoisnow.com

Austin leads through 36

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Woody Austin birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead over Jim Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) and Colin Montgomerie through two rounds of the PGA Tour Champions’ Boeing Classic. The 57-year-old Austin had three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15. He has four senior victories...
Tennistelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing. Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back and conducted by Zoom.
PhotographyPosted by
ABC News

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AUG. 13-19, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Swimming & Surfingwestsidenewsny.com

Caeleb Dressel named Hickok Belt® Award Winner for July 2021

A panel of National Sports Media Association (NSMA) voters has chosen 24-year-old American swimmer Caeleb Dressel as the Hickok Belt® Award winner for July 2021. The voters selected Dressel based on his performance at the Tokyo Olympics where he won five gold medals and set a new world record in the 100 meter butterfly, breaking his own world record. This was the greatest athletic feat at the Olympics since Mark Spitz won seven gold medals at the 1972 Summer Olympics. Caeleb Dressel joins an elite group of four swimmers who have won five gold medals at one Olympics.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Dennis Contreras-Cesar Juarez Featherweight Bout Tops August 27 Boxeo Telemundo Show

Dennis Contreras returns to a region that has breathed new life into his career. The resurgent featherweight from Guadalajara, Mexico headlines the August 27 edition of Boxeo Telemundo, facing countryman and former title challenger Cesar Juarez in the summer season finale. The scheduled ten-round regional title fight takes place at White Sands Event Center in Plant City, Florida, Contreras’ second straight at the venue and fourth in a row in Central Florida.

Comments / 0

Community Policy