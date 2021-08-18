Cancel
briefly informed: Pixel5a, SharePlay, KI, Taliban

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Pixel 5a 5G, Google has presented a new smartphone that has so far only been announced for the USA and Japan. The mid-range model is due to go on sale there at the end of August – at this point still with Android 11. When asked by heise online, Google confirmed that the cell phone should not officially come to Germany. The Pixel 5a 5G is a slightly revamped version of the Pixel 4a 5G that Google released last year. However, future Google phones will be sold without a power adapter.

Briefly informed: Element, sewage, fire hazard, iPhone

The open source messenger Element introduced voice messages in an update. As with comparable messengers, users can activate recording next to the chat input field. If desired, the application does not send the message immediately so that users can double-check it. According to the developers, it is one of the most requested features. In a message, Element also points out the VoIP calls that the project has continuously expanded over the past few months. As the next step, Element wants to introduce decentralized and encrypted group calls.
Briefly informed: Paint, AI software, Bitcoin, nanocapsules

Microsoft is planning the rebirth of the graphics software Paint for Windows 11. The program, which has been available since the first Windows version, is to have, among other things, a dark mode in the redesign. Windows insiders should soon be able to get an idea of ​​the new paint version for themselves. In an 18-second tweet, Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, gave first insights into the new version of the graphics tool.
SharePlay won’t be available with the iOS 15 update at launch

Apple has decided to delay the availability of SharePlay, one of the most exciting features of iOS 15. The feature won’t be part of the initial public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey coming this fall, the company has confirmed. Apple has already disabled (via...
iOS 15 beta 6 raises Safari address bar, drops SharePlay

Apple has released new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 betas, with the sixth version of the software answering complaints about the Safari address bar. However it also confirms that SharePlay, a new feature announced at WWDC 2021, has not only been removed from the beta but will not be present initially in the final iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 versions this fall.
briefly informed: N26, Epic Games, Kernfusion, White Hat Hacker

Once again, the smartphone bank N26 is faced with allegations that its accounts may be misused for money laundering and fraud. The Handelsblatt reports on a list of around 1600 accounts opened at N26 between May 2019 and July 2021, which appear to have been used for fake shops and fraudulent Ebay accounts. The rapid growth of the bank, which, according to its own statements, now has more than seven million customers, does not seem to detract from this.
Apple delays iOS 15’s SharePlay co-watching feature

Bad news for iPhone- and iPad-toting cord-cutters looking forward to setting up watch parties with SharePlay: Apple has reportedly delayed the co-watching feature, which was supposed to arrive with the release of iOS 15 this fall. According to Engadget, Apple has notified developers that SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime...
Briefly informed 08/16/2021: Twitter, E-Bikes, Matter, Space Telescope

Twitter: Account checks do not help against racism and hate speech. Racist calls for hatred and agitation during the European Football Championship in July would “probably not have prevented” the identity verification of users. Twitter has come to this conclusion in an analysis that has now been published on posts and accounts that were deleted or blocked on the platform during the sports tournament. At least 99 percent of the owners of the permanently blocked accounts could be identified. Almost without exception, the affected members of the social network posted under their real names.
FaceTime SharePlay Will Not Be Included In Initial IOS 15 Release

WASHINGTON — The upcoming updates of Apple’s forthcoming iOS 15 are keeping the users on the edge of excitement. One particular feature that many users are excited about is FaceTime SharePlay, which will essentially let people share content on their screen with anyone they are in conversation with. Apple is set to introduce iOS 15 potentially next month. Still, rumors suggest that Apple’s FaceTime […]
briefly informed: Samsung, Sixt, video games, plastics

The electronics manufacturer Samsung plans to invest the equivalent of around 174.7 billion euros over the next three years in order to expand practically all business areas. Starting with the company’s own semiconductor divisions including chip contract manufacturing, memory production and displays, through medical contract production to our own training centers. Samsung lists these plans in a Korean press release. Accordingly, the company is increasing the planned new hires from 30,000 to 40,000 jobs.
US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.

