briefly informed: Pixel5a, SharePlay, KI, Taliban
With the Pixel 5a 5G, Google has presented a new smartphone that has so far only been announced for the USA and Japan. The mid-range model is due to go on sale there at the end of August – at this point still with Android 11. When asked by heise online, Google confirmed that the cell phone should not officially come to Germany. The Pixel 5a 5G is a slightly revamped version of the Pixel 4a 5G that Google released last year. However, future Google phones will be sold without a power adapter.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0