Parquet Courts Announce New Album, ‘Sympathy For Life’, Share Lead Single [Watch]

Art-rap trio Injury Reserve entered the pandemic with the buzz from their 2019 self-titled effort still fresh. However, work on their follow-up project came to a sudden and tragic halt when Jordan Groggs, one of the band's founding members, suddenly passed away. The album was mostly finished before Groggs' passing, and in subsequent months, his band members managed to complete it. By The Time I Get To Phoenix will be released this September 15, and you can hear its lead single "Knees" in the video above. The song evokes a strong sense of mourning in its Standing On The Corner-reminiscent jazz improvisation, and the band doesn't run away from it in the visuals — they're both hunched over on stage with an empty space and microphone left for Groggs. Watch above, and read Injury Reserve's statement on the album below.