Parquet Courts Announce New Album, ‘Sympathy For Life’, Share Lead Single [Watch]

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParquet Courts have announced details of the band’s newest album, Sympathy For Life, out on October 22nd via Rough Trade Records. Along with the announcement, the band has shared the lead single “Walking at a Downtown Pace” and accompanying video. The follow-up to 2018’s Wide Awake! goes in a decidedly...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to the Rolling Stones’ New Song ‘Living in the Heart of Love’

The Rolling Stones have unveiled "Living in the Heart of Love," the first song released from their upcoming 40th-anniversary edition of Tattoo You. The previously unreleased track has a gritty "Brown Sugar" vibe, driven by classic Keith Richards guitar crunch, a snarling Mick Jagger vocal and some pounding piano. It peaks toward the end with a lengthy guitar solo. You can hear it below.
Pitchfork

Deafheaven Share Video for New Song “In Blur”: Watch

Deafheaven have shared “In Blur,” a new song from Infinite Granite. It arrives with a gauzy video directed by John Bradburn. Watch it below. Infinite Granite is out August 20 via Sargent House. It features “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing.” The album was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and follows 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, 2015’s New Bermuda, and 2013’s Sunbather. The band recently announced a 2022 tour.
Sea Girls Announce New LP, Share First Single, ‘Sick’

Following the huge success of their top three debut album in 2020, one of the UK’s most exciting bands, Sea Girls, have announced their highly-anticipated new album Homesick, out January 14, 2022 on Polydor. Additionally, the band dropped the album’s first taste with the infectiously honest “Sick.” The track was...
Parquet Courts – “Walking At A Downtown Pace”

After the extended cut of “Plant Life,” a marching band performing “Walking At A Downtown Pace” through lower Manhattan, and debuting a bunch of new songs onstage in New Jersey, the time has finally come. Parquet Courts have officially announced their new album, the followup to 2018’s Wide Awake! It’s called Sympathy For Life, and it’s out in October.
Tosin Abasi reveals Animals As Leaders have finished tracking their new album as he shares tap-heavy teaser clip

Tosin Abasi, guitarist with progressive metal innovators Animals As Leaders, has confirmed the group have finished tracking their fifth album. The guitarist broke the news via Instagram, sharing a brief clip of the last guitar part he was recording. The clip teases a pretty intense tap-happy track with Abasi showcasing one of his Abasi Concepts instruments – a J Larada in Capri Orange – in the process.
Death Blooms announce debut album Life Is Pain, stream new single Shut Up

Following their killer set at Download Pilot in June, Liverpudlian nu-metalcore duo Death Blooms have announced details of their debut album Life Is Pain. The pair – vocalist Paul Barrow and bassist Lewis Smith – will be dropping the LP in full on October 22 via Adventure Cat Records, with opener Shut Up available to check out in advance right now (stream it below).
Pitchfork

Courtney Barnett Shares New Song “Before You Gotta Go”: Listen

Courtney Barnett has shared her new single “Before You Gotta Go.” The new track is her latest from Things Take Time, Take Time—the album that’s out November 12 (via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists). This one was also co-produced with Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint. Listen to the new single below. Things Take...
The Rolling Stones Announce Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue With 9 Unreleased Tracks

The Rolling Stones are easy to take for granted, but lately they’ve been giving us reminders of just how long they’ve been around. For instance, when drummer Charlie Watts announced he’d be sitting out the band’s upcoming stadium tour to recover from a medical procedure, many noted that he hadn’t missed a show since joining the Stones in 1963 — 58 years ago! Now they’re releasing a 40th anniversary reissue of 1981’s Tattoo You, widely considered their last great album.
Injury Reserve announce new album, share “Knees”

Art-rap trio Injury Reserve entered the pandemic with the buzz from their 2019 self-titled effort still fresh. However, work on their follow-up project came to a sudden and tragic halt when Jordan Groggs, one of the band's founding members, suddenly passed away. The album was mostly finished before Groggs' passing, and in subsequent months, his band members managed to complete it. By The Time I Get To Phoenix will be released this September 15, and you can hear its lead single "Knees" in the video above. The song evokes a strong sense of mourning in its Standing On The Corner-reminiscent jazz improvisation, and the band doesn't run away from it in the visuals — they're both hunched over on stage with an empty space and microphone left for Groggs. Watch above, and read Injury Reserve's statement on the album below.
Trivium have announced their new album, 'In The Court Of The Dragon'

Trivium have announced their new album, 'In The Court Of The Dragon'. Set for release on 8th October via Roadrunner Records, the full-length was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in autumn 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. "There's always that one song you aren't expecting...
Misanthur announce first album, drop new single

Polish black metal band Misanthur will be releasing their debut record ‘Ephemeris’ on October 15, via Season of Mist Underground Activists! The album details, artwork, and tracklist can be found below. The duo is now releasing the first single, “Black Clouds & No Silver Linings,” which is available at THIS LOCATION.
Carcass Shares Animated Video for Rock-Infused New Song “Dance of Ixtab”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, British death metal band, Carcass, have released a new song from their upcoming album Torn Arteries which is slated for release later this year on September 17, 2021. The album was originally scheduled to release last September but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The song, entitled “Dance of Ixtab,” explores a hard rock sound which is different from the band’s previous discography.
(Listen) The Rolling Stones Launch 40th Anniversary of “Tattoo You” With 1st of 9 Unreleased Songs

“Living in the Heart of Love” is the first of 9 unreleased tracks from “Tattoo You,:” the Rolling Stones’ signature 1981 album. “Tattoo You” gets a 40th anniversary release in October with the a 3CD set — the original album, all remastered, a 2nd CD with 9 unreleased tracks including covers never heard before of “Drift Away” and Jimmy Reed’s “Shame Shame Shame” on a disc called Lost & Found.
The Cribs announce new singles series, share “Swinging at Shadows”

Having launched their own Sonic Blew label with last year's return-to-form Night Network, The Cribs have now announced the 'Sonic Blew Singles Club,' a series of four 7"s that will be released this year. "Basically, after 3 years away from the road we just ended up with SO many songs...
Album Stream: Ayra Starr – ’19 & Dangerous’

Ayra Starr shines luminously on her debut studio album ’19 & Dangerous.’. A flavorsome blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and Pop, the project draws on the singer’s many influences while making clear that she is the unique ingredient to the excellence of her output. Comprised of 11 electrifying tracks, the LP...
RÜFÜS DU SOL Release Stunning New Single & AI-Powered Music Video for “Next to Me” [WATCH]

On the heels of their haunting new release “Alive,” RÜFÜS DU SOL have wasted no time putting out a follow up cut, “Next to Me,” out now. Deep and yearning, the song plays off lead singer Tyrone Lindqvist’s signature chops and a constantly evolving atmosphere. The intensity of synths fall in and out of the mix, and the way every seamless element plays off the others is truly something to behold.

