U.S.-Based FiteBac Presents in Germany for First Time at International Dental Show, IDS 2021, to Feature New Antimicrobial Additives for Dental Restorative Materials

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOGNE, Germany (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. The Marietta, GA-based biotech company, FiteBac, announced it will present its new antimicrobial technology at the International Dental Show, IDS 2021, from September 22-25 in Cologne, Germany. Global dental manufacturers will be able to license the technology as an antimicrobial additive, which is already present in multiple FDA-cleared dental devices, for a superior approach to dentistry with antimicrobial protection.

TheStreet

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line With A New Product For Professional Care In The U.S. And A New Product For Professional And Consumer Care In Switzerland

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched two new dental products. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse is Sonoma's second dental product in the U.S., and was developed with its partner Gabriel Science, LLC. Additionally, in Switzerland, Sonoma and its partner, Medical Systems Solutions, have launched Microdacyn® Oral Care for both professional and consumer use.
TheStreet

42 North Dental Continues To Expand Its Footprint With The Addition Of Dream Smile, Its 84th Supported Dental Practice

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42 North Dental (42northdental.com) adds Dream Smile (dreamsmiledental.com) as its newest supported dental practice. This practice marks its 84 th location and 33 rd supported brand. The practice joins a robust portfolio of thriving, high-quality dental practices in the Northeast. Since 1994, Dream Smile has been led by co-Dental Directors Dr. Evetta Shwartzman and Dr. Konstantin Ronkin who will continue to provide care to patients and mentorship to their team. They are joined by three associate dentists, two dental hygienists, and a practice manager.
Cerba Research, ACT Genomics to Open Joint Lab Facility in Taiwan

NEW YORK – Cerba Research and ACT Genomics said on Tuesday that they have formed a joint venture to provide clinical trial services to clients throughout Asia Pacific through a new laboratory facility in Taiwan. Ongoing construction, technology transfers, and expansion of the scientific team are expected to enable the...
Zappix Expands Back to Work Solution for GRM Information Management to Include COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking

BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service provider, has expanded its mobile-based daily symptom assessment solution to include vaccination status tracking and proof of vaccination card upload capabilities as GRM Information Management intelligently manages its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zappix “Back To Work”...
Tendinopathy: Major Companies, Treatment, and Epidemiology Segmentation by DelveInsight

The Tendinopathy Market report provides epidemiology, therapeutics, market dynamics, market drivers and barriers, and key pharmaceutical companies actively pushing market growth forward for the study period 2018-2030 in 7MM ((the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan) Some of the key highlights of Tendinopathy...
Croquet Launches Edge Collaboration Platform and Global Developer Infrastructure for Creating Real-Time, Multi-User Web and Mobile Applications

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The world’s perception of what real-time collaboration can actually look like is about to change. Croquet Corporation, the technology leader in Edge Collaboration (a new, rapidly-growing sector of Edge Computing) has launched the Croquet Collaboration Platform allowing developers worldwide to create multi-user apps with real-time capabilities never before possible.
Little Partners® Achieves GREENGUARD GOLD Certification

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Little Partners®, makers of the Original Learning Tower®, announced today that the company has achieved GREENGUARD GOLD certification on its full product assortment. The GREENGUARD Certification process provides an in-depth review and analysis of chemical. emissions from manufacturers’ products. Recognized and referenced by over...
PetPartners, Inc. Unleashes the Industry's First True Group Pet Insurance Product, For Employers Who Understand the Central Role Pets Play in their Employees' Lives

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. PetPartners, Inc., a leading pet insurance marketer, today launched the industry’s first, true employer group accident and illness pet insurance plan that seamlessly integrates into any company’s benefit administration system, making pet insurance one easy click away for employees. Independence American Insurance Company (IAIC) is serving as underwriter for this new coverage.
ARI Introduces Series of Enhancements for its Award-Winning Fleet Management Platform and Complementary Mobile App

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. ARI®, a leading global fleet services provider specializing in complex car and truck fleets, today announced a series of enhancements for its propriety fleet management system, ARI insights®, which will transform the user experience for all fleet stakeholders. This ongoing evolution of the company’s various technology platforms, including the complementary mobile app ARI Driver insights®, simplifies many common fleet management tasks and delivers comprehensive analytics that drive meaningful improvements for ARI’s customers and their businesses.
Comprehensive Dental Group provides cutting-edge dental work!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our August 23 segment we talked to the experts at Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston to learn about their cutting edge work in the dental field. This company's wants to ensure that you have the smile you've always wanted. A dedicated team works to ensure that you get your dental needs met with efficiency and comfort. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
Sonoma Pharma Stock Doubles on New Dental Products Launch

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) - Get Report doubled Thursday after the wound-care-product maker said it had launched two new dental products. Shares of the Woodstock, Ga., company at last check climbed 112% to $11.46. In 2021 through the close of trading on Wednesday, the stock had been off 25%. Sonoma said...
Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Healthcare Equipment Sector: Features and Global Outlook

Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of various dental diseases such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and oral cancer is increasing across the world. The risk of developing such conditions increases with age. In 2018, nearly 650 million people across the world were aged 65 and above and the number is expected to increase by over 900 million by 2030. This is leading to an increase in the demand for dental services, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.
COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Parents’ experiences of decision making for rapid genomic sequencing in intensive care

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The clinical utility of rapid genomic sequencing (rGS) for critically unwell infants and children has been well demonstrated. Parental capacity for informed consent has been questioned, yet limited empirical data exists to guide clinical service delivery. In an Australian nationwide clinical implementation project offering rGS for critically unwell infants and children, parents made a decision about testing in under a day on average. This study reports parents’ experiences of decision making for rGS within this rapid timeframe to inform pre-test counselling procedures for future practice. A nationwide sample of 30 parents, whose children were amongst the first to receive rGS, were interviewed. We found that framing and delivery of rGS require careful consideration to support autonomous decision making and avoid implicit coercion in a stressful intensive care setting. Many parents described feeling ‘special’ and ‘lucky’ that they were receiving access to expensive and typically time-consuming genomic sequencing. Thematic analysis revealed a spectrum of complexity for decision making about rGS. Some parents consented quickly and were resistant to pre-test counselling. Others had a range of concerns and described deliberating about their decision, which they felt rushed to make. This research identifies tensions between the medical imperative of rGS and parents’ decision making, which need to be addressed as rGS becomes routine clinical care.
Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

