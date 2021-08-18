U.S.-Based FiteBac Presents in Germany for First Time at International Dental Show, IDS 2021, to Feature New Antimicrobial Additives for Dental Restorative Materials
COLOGNE, Germany (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. The Marietta, GA-based biotech company, FiteBac, announced it will present its new antimicrobial technology at the International Dental Show, IDS 2021, from September 22-25 in Cologne, Germany. Global dental manufacturers will be able to license the technology as an antimicrobial additive, which is already present in multiple FDA-cleared dental devices, for a superior approach to dentistry with antimicrobial protection.www.chron.com
Comments / 0