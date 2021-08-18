Cancel
TV & Videos

Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen Is the Subject of Netflix's 'Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes'

Netflix's latest compelling documentary is Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which chronicles the life and killing spree of Dennis Nilsen. Over a five-year period in the late '70s and the early '80s, Nilsen murdered at least a dozen people in London. This made him one of the most prolific serial killers in the United Kingdom, and he was given a life sentence in 1983.

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

Dennis Nilsen
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
Public Safetydigitalspy.com

Dennis Nilsen death – what happened to the serial killer?

Those of you who tuned in to ITV's Des back in September 2020 will be well acquainted with Dennis Nilsen and his propensity for extreme violence, which is also the subject of new Netflix documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes. In both properties, one of the central themes...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller 'Black Island' Was Filmed in These Serene Locations

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Black Island. Directed by Miguel Alexandre, Black Island chronicles the bloodied revenge of a substitute literature teacher. Set in a tiny, secluded island boasting white-sanded beaches and serene, bucolic sights, the erotic thriller charts the harm Helena Jung (Alice Dwyer) inflicts on the Hansen family and those close to them. So, where was Black Island filmed?
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Real Serial Killers That Inspired Fictional Movies

It’s not much of a secret that people love stories about killers, psychopaths, and the like, and like it or not, people enjoy watching the movies and getting freaked out as they wonder again and again how could any member of society take any pleasure in such acts. Usually, it’s the mindset of a killer that people are after since they want to understand, they want to know, what it is that makes these people tick. Several killers throughout the decades have inspired one story or another, and it’s fair to say that some individuals have inspired multiple movies based on different subjects. But the idea that people enjoy these stories and continue to sift through the fictional tales of human suffering and pain is a little more disturbing than the actual movies, or even the killers they’re based on. One could say that the killers are the superstars in this matter, and the fans are the sycophants begging for more. It’s dramatic, but it’s also realistic.
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘I Survived a Serial Killer’ Online for Free

A&E’s True Crime week continues with the series premiere of I Survived a Serial Killer on Wednesday night. This new 2021 series visits with those who survived serial killer attacks, in some cases multiple survivors from the same killer. I Survived a Serial Killer Episode 1 premieres on August 18th...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Netflix's Nilsen Tapes director unpacks documentary's important ending

Netflix's new true-crime documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes confused viewers as it cut off the murderer's account playing on the tapes – but director Michael Harte has explained the reasoning behind it. The documentary dropped on Netflix yesterday (August 19), and follows the story of Dennis Nilsen,...
darkhorizons.com

Netflix’s “Murder Mystery” Sequel Is A Go

Jeremy Garelick (“The Break-Up,” “The Wedding Ringer”) has been set to direct a sequel to the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-led comedy “Murder Mystery” at Netflix. James Vanderbilt penned the script and Garelick will do a polish on the movie which is being fast-tracked and plans to shoot in Paris...
TV & VideosRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Wednesday: New Netflix series on notorious serial killer in England

House Calls with Dr. Phil (9 p.m., CBS) - In the first episode of this new series, Dr. Phil McGraw visits a family in Utah, where one teenage daughter hasn’t spoken to her father in five years and her sister in three years while living in the same house. Their desperate mother reached out to Dr. Phil, hoping he could help bring her family back together.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

I Survived A Serial Killer Season 1: New Release, Details, Trailer, and More!

Each 30-minute episode of “I Survived a Serial Killer” documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killers. Told from the survivors’ point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Netflix Crime Docuseries MONSTERS INSIDE: THE 24 FACES OF BILLY MILLIGAN Directed by Olivier Megaton

Tags: Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan. Check out these newly released key art and trailer to the upcoming Netflix true crime docuseries: MONSTERS INSIDE: THE 24 FACES OF BILLY MILLIGAN. Directed by Olivier Megaton (Taken 2), the four-part series follows the case of Billy Milligan, an Ohio man who attributed his 1977 crime spree to his multiple personalities. Nearly 40 years later, many are still left with questions if multiple personalities were indeed controlling his actions, or if they were simply a convenient cover for a brilliant narcissistic sociopath.

