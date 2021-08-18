Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen Is the Subject of Netflix's 'Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes'
Netflix's latest compelling documentary is Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which chronicles the life and killing spree of Dennis Nilsen. Over a five-year period in the late '70s and the early '80s, Nilsen murdered at least a dozen people in London. This made him one of the most prolific serial killers in the United Kingdom, and he was given a life sentence in 1983.
