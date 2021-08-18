Gut Microbes May Have an Association With Toxicity Related to Combination Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Advanced Melanoma

This study aimed to determine the dose–response relationship between the levels of statin exposure and the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). We included 119,013 Korean adults (≥ 60 years old) using a database from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (2002–2013). Statin exposure was treated as a time-varying variable. Incidence of AD was defined by the first claim code for AD with anti-Alzheimer drugs. AD occurred in 9467 cases during a median 7.2 years of follow-up. Overall, statin use was not associated with an increased risk of AD incidence [adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) = 1.04; 95% confidence interval (CI) = 0.99–1.10]. When examined by level of statin exposure, statin prescription < 540 days during a 2-year window time was associated with a higher risk for incidence of AD compared to statin non-use. However, days of prescription ≥ 540 and cumulative defined daily dose ≥ 540 of statin were associated with decreased risk of AD [aHR (95% CI) = 0.87 (0.80–0.95) and 0.79 (0.68–0.92), respectively]. Our findings indicate that less persistent statin use is associated with increased risk of AD, whereas persistent and adherent statin use is associated with decreased risk of AD.
Comments / 0