Gut Microbes May Have an Association With Toxicity Related to Combination Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Advanced Melanoma

By Hayley Virgil
cancernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGut microbes may help to predict adverse effects and outcomes in patients with advanced melanoma who are being treated with dual immune checkpoint inhibitors. Specific intestinal microbiota signatures appear to have an association with high-grade adverse effects (AEs) and responses to CTLA-4/anti–PD-1 combination therapy in patients with advanced melanoma, according to the results of a study published in Nature Medicine.1.

www.cancernetwork.com

