Report: Memphis hires Wallace as assistant on Hardaway's staff
Former NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace will join Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway's staff as an assistant, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wallace, 43, enjoyed a 16-year professional career that included stops with the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons. The four-time All-Star won the NBA title with the Pistons in 2004 and still holds the league record for most technical fouls in a season with 40.www.thescore.com
Comments / 0