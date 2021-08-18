Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Memphis hires Wallace as assistant on Hardaway's staff

By Michael J. Chandler
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace will join Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway's staff as an assistant, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wallace, 43, enjoyed a 16-year professional career that included stops with the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons. The four-time All-Star won the NBA title with the Pistons in 2004 and still holds the league record for most technical fouls in a season with 40.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Van Gundy
Person
Rasheed Wallace
Person
Maurice Cheeks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Memphis#Athletic#Tigers#Nit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAWXYZ

Rasheed Wallace joining Memphis basketball as assistant coach

Former Detroit Pistons player Rasheed Wallace will be joining the University of Memphis as an assistant coach. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wallace will be an assistant under Penny Hardaway. Wallace will join Larry Brown, who coached the 2004 Pistons championship team, who was hired as an assistant...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBATMZ.com

Steph Curry's Mom, Sonya, Files For Divorce From Dell

Steph Curry's parents are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBABleacher Report

Woj: Giannis' Brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo Agrees to 2-Year Contract with Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has reportedly re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year contract. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Friday. Financial details of the deal weren't immediately released. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story...
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy