iCAD (ICAD) Said to be Working with Bank to Explore Sale - Source

Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar initiates coverage on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on DVAX with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $19, implying 92% upside potential. We believe DVAX's two-shot hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine Heplisav-B is potentially best-in-class in the HBV vaccination space which, despite COVID-19 headwinds in 2020, already generates nearly $400M in revenues annually in the US in spite of modest market penetration. To that end, the key near-term event for DVAX shares is the October vote by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on the potential recommendation for HBV vaccination for all adults, which has the potential to both improve market uptake among at-risk populations and more broadly expand the market to non-at-risk individuals. Given Heplisav-B's potential best-in-class efficacy and two-dose convenience, we believe DVAX would likely prove a key beneficiary of this potential positive CDC ACIP vote. Beyond HBV, DVAX's adjuvant CpG 1018 has potential use across multiple late-stage COVID-19 vaccines which, if successful, could provide substantial non-dilutive cash through supply agreements. Overall, we view DVAX's Heplisav-B as a potentially market-changing HBV vaccine, with COVID-19 adjuvant partnerships providing multiple near-term call options."