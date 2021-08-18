Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Shudder Goes Behind The Monsters: Chucky, Candyman, Freddy & More

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShudder has ordered six episodes of a new series called Behind The Monsters, written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro for Stage 3 Productions. The six episodes will put the focus on six slasher icons: Chucky, Michael Myers, Pinhead, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Candyman. Each episode is set to feature interviews with experts, the writers, directors, and actors from the original films that made each character a horror legend. Additional experts and guests set to appear on the Shudder series include Drac & Swan Boulet (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula), Horror Noire documentary writer and producer Ashlee Blackwell, The Last Podcast on the Left's Ben Kissel & Henry Zebrowski, Blumhouse producer Ryan Turek and filmmakers Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), April Wolfe (Black Christmas, 2019), David Bruckner (Hellraiser reboot), and filmmaker & drag artist Peaches Christ.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Zebrowski
Person
Tom Savini
Person
Virginia Madsen
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Brad Dourif
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Catherine Hicks
Person
Lin Shaye
Person
Kane Hodder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stage 3 Productions#Drac Swan Boulet#The Boulet Brothers#The Last Podcast#Wolfe#Horror Noire#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesComicBook

Friday the 13th: All 12 Jason Voorhees Horror Movies Ranked

Debuting in 1980, the original Friday the 13th cashed in on the slasher craze of the late '70s and birthed one of the most iconic villains in all of horror movie history, Jason Voorhees. More than 40 years later, Jason and his battered hockey masks rank him as one of the seminal figures of cinema, up alongside Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, as well as the Universal Monsters like Dracula and the Wolf Man.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

13 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Horror Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While you may have fond memories of the most thrilling moments from your favorite classic horror movies (such as the original Halloween from 1978 or the Oscar-winning The Exorcist), when is the last time you thought about the effort that went into creating these frightful experiences? Despite being one of the most influential and successful film genres, horror does not always get the appreciation it deserves, especially when you consider the passion, patience, technical mastery, and even suffering the cast and crew endure for the sake of a good scare. You may never look at some of the best horror movies the same way again after learning these shocking behind-the-scenes facts, starting with a clever trick used in one of history’s most iconic shockers.
MoviesThe Guardian

Censor review – a brilliantly adventurous horror debut

This thrilling, dizzying debut from Welsh writer-director Prano Bailey-Bond is a nostalgic treat for anyone old enough to remember the infamous “video nasties” scare of the early 80s. Yet beneath the retro surface lies a more universal tale about the power of horror to confront our deepest fears – a timeless celebration of the liberating nature of the dark side. Blessed with a sharp eye for period detail (horror maven Kim Newman gets an exec-producer credit) and a refreshingly irreverent attitude to nerdy fan-boy “facts”, Censor conjures a serpentine tale of trauma, repression and liberation, all mediated through the deliciously tactile medium of illicit videotapes and pre-internet media panics.
Fandango

What to Watch on Vudu: ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ’No Man of God,’ the Original ‘Candyman,’ the Best Nicolas Cage Movies and More

Want to know what’s coming soon to digital and what to watch right now on Vudu? Here is your weekly guide to the latest releases:. Jungle Cruise, the latest and one of the greatest movies based on a Disney theme park attraction, arrives on Vudu for digital purchase this Friday, August 27. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star as a mismatched duo navigating the Amazon River in search of a mystical tree that offers extended life, yet for all their bickering they also have incredible chemistry. The movie delivers on adventure and humor for some old-fashioned escapist entertainment with a modern tone and remarkable visual effects. And if you’re a fan of the classic ride, you’ll enjoy plenty of Easter eggs.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills’ Michael Myers Reveals His Favorite Kills From Blumhouse’s Previous Sequel

As far as horror franchises go, few are quite as beloved and iconic as Halloween. As such, fans were thrilled when Michael Myers returned to theaters with David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel. That movie broke records and kickstarted a new trilogy, which will continue this October with Halloween Kills. And Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney revealed his favorite kills from Blumhouse’s previous sequel.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New HALLOWEEN KILLS Teaser Trailer Highlights John Carpenter's New Score for the Film

As you may have heard, original Halloween director John Carpenter returned to score the upcoming Halloween Kills movie. Today we’ve got a new teaser trailer that highlights the new score that he and his team created for the film. As you’ll hear, it’s got the frightening and intense vibe that we’d expect in a Halloween movie. The title of the track that you’ll hear is “Unkillable,” which is totally appropriate.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Wes Craven’s ‘Deadly Friend’ Coming to Blu-ray for the First Time in October!

Released in the direct wake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wes Craven‘s Deadly Friend is finally getting the Collector’s Edition Blu-ray treatment, Scream Factory announced today. Deadly Friend comes to Blu-ray for the first time on October 12!. Scream Factory notes, “This will be presented as a Collector’s Edition...
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

David Cronenberg Talks “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” and His Pivotal Character [Interview]

“Slasher: Flesh & Blood,” the eight-episode fourth season of the horror anthology series, will unleash a brand new carnage-filled murder mystery starting this week on Shudder. Series creator Aaron Martin and showrunner Ian Carpenter have assembled a cast of new and familiar faces under the direction of Adam MacDonald (Pyewacket, Slasher: Solstice). Among those new faces is none other than horror master David Cronenberg.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Producer Addresses Rumors Of Poor Test Screening

The latest installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is still tentatively penciled in to hit theaters before the end of 2021, but it hasn’t been given a locked in release date as of yet. The ninth entry overall has clearly been close to completion for a while, with test screenings being held in early May.
MoviesComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Director Reveals Evil Dead II Easter Egg on Twitter

The upcoming Evil Dead Rise will chart a new course for the beloved franchise, but there will be a number of connections and references it makes to the adventures that came before it, which includes director Lee Cronin confirming there's a subtle homage specifically to Evil Dead II. Cronin took to Twitter to share a photo from the film's set and a pizza box which read "Henrietta’s Pizzeria," which fans will likely know is a reference to the 1987 sequel in which Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams discovered the ghoulish Henrietta Knowby in the basement of the series' iconic cabin. Evil Dead Rise does not yet have a release date.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Over 20 New Horror Movies and Shows Releasing in August 2021!

Autumn may be around the corner, but the summer isn’t going to end without a bang. August is packing a great variety of horror, covering every nightmare one can imagine. When a journalist returns to her ancestral home to research a story, a group of locals capture her and accuse her of being the devil. Will she escape? Why have these locals assumed that she is the devil? You’ll have to watch The Old Ways to find out when it releases on August 5th via Netflix.
MoviesComicBook

Sharksploitation Documentary to Chronicle Impact of Sharks in Horror Films

Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg's Jaws helped birth the idea of a blockbuster, proving just how captivated movie fans were by horror movies focusing on sharks, with the all-new documentary Sharksploitation set to explore the nature of shark cinema and the countless films that attempted to replicate the success of the adaptation of the Peter Benchley novel. Shortly after Jaws debuted, audiences were treated to films like Piranha and Orca, which focused on the horrors of animals that lurked under the surface of the water, while recent efforts like the Sharknado series dominate social media whenever they debut, if only for audiences to revel in their absurdity.
Movieslrmonline.com

Two New Vignettes For The Horror Thriller Don’t Breathe 2

Friday the 13th is just a few days away! One of the people’s favorite things to do on this particular haunted day is to watch horror movies. So why not a new one? If able to visit your local theater then the choice should be Don’t Breathe 2. The sequel to the 2016 horror/thriller Don’t Breathe that was embraced by audiences and critics alike.
TV SeriesElite Daily

This Spooky New Netflix Show Is Basically The Haunting Season 3

After narrowly escaping Hill House and Bly Manor, Haunting fans are about to confront a whole new world of terrors very soon. Although there isn’t any news of a third installment of Netflix’s Haunting series, creator Mike Flanagan’s new show Midnight Mass looks like it will more than satisfy horror fans’ desire for another creepy ghost story. Get ready for some scares, because the trailer for Midnight Mass is sure to majorly freak you out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy