FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Your daily dose of sunshine could help ramp up your immune system, and studies are ongoing to find out if vitamin D could be helpful in the fight against COVID-19. “Vitamin D got a lot of press over the last few years about everything, not just osteoporosis and bones but mental health and feeling well,” said Dr. James Herd, the Chief Medical Officer at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center. A quick browse of Google reveals all sorts of articles about vitamin D and COVID-19. Dr. Herd said while the exact relationship is still unclear, it does...