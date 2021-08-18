Pokémon GO Offers Update On The Game's Lyrical Night Theme

Pokémon GO is currently being boycotted by a vocal group of players who believe that Niantic Labs, the developer behind the games, has done wrong by the players. This boycott and the trending hashtag #HearUsNiantic come as a result of Niantic removing the pandemic bonuses from the game. Mostly, people are angry that Niantic has removed the increased PokéStop range, which is something that has helped people play both in quarantine as well as disabled players who were previously unable to reach stops at the original distance. The boycott alleges that Niantic has failed in communication with the player baser, which is something that I have personally reported on for Bleeding Cool in the past. Niantic routinely announces vital information in the strangest of ways, utilizing different Twitter accounts (sometimes @PokemonGOApp, sometimes @NinaticHelp) and even their employees' Reddit accounts. #HearUsNiantic is right in that allegation. However, there is nuance to Niantic's role in Pokémon GO that the influencers who are pushing this boycott, many of them who have worked directly with Niantic in the past, have failed to communicate to the players who might not understand this full situation. This is where this boycott fails, ironically: disingenuous and fractured communication from within, which paints Nianic as a villain when there's more to the story.