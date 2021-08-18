Cancel
Pokémon GO Offers Update On The Game's Lyrical Night Theme

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic has announced that the current version of the Pokémon GO Night Theme will be leaving the game. This "lyrical" version, which includes vocals, began playing after the end of GO Fest 2021 and has not been commented on by the game developed until now. Let's take a look at the details.

