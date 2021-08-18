One motorist dead following car accident in Allen
A vehicle collision in Allen left one motorist dead Tuesday afternoon, a representative from the Allen Police Department confirmed in a statement later that evening. Authorities say the wreck happened at approximately 5:04 p.m. at the intersection of East Exchange Parkway and North Allen Heights Drive when a silver Nissan Altima collided with an 18-wheeler. Investigators believe the Altima incurred severe damage on the passenger side as a result of the vehicle failing to yield to oncoming traffic.starlocalmedia.com
