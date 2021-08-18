Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Central Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 119 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Moon Township, McMurray, Greensburg, McKeesport, Franklin Park, Jeannette, Aliquippa, Gastonville, Shaler Township, Plum, West Mifflin, North Side Pittsburgh and Baldwin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
City
Aliquippa, PA
City
Monroeville, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
City
Bethel Park, PA
City
Franklin Park, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Beaver, PA
State
Washington State
City
Mcmurray, PA
County
Washington County, PA
City
Greensburg, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
City
Moon, PA
City
Jeannette, PA
City
Shaler Township, PA
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Washington#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
MusicNBC News

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, dies at 80

Charlie Watts, the unflappable Rolling Stones drummer who anchored rock's ageless wonders, died in a London hospital Tuesday, just weeks after bowing out of the group's upcoming tour. He was 80. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," his publicist, Bernard Doherty,...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy