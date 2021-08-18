Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Central Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 119 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Moon Township, McMurray, Greensburg, McKeesport, Franklin Park, Jeannette, Aliquippa, Gastonville, Shaler Township, Plum, West Mifflin, North Side Pittsburgh and Baldwin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.