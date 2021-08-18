Cancel
Energy Industry

Disaster Zone Podcast: Getting the Power Back On — Post Disaster

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 6 days ago

The latest Disaster Zone podcast is “Getting the Power Back On — Post Disaster.”. This podcast is a very interesting interview with Tom Moran who was instrumental in managing the early stages of the All Hazards Consortium One of the key messages Tom shared was to let the private sector lead public-private efforts. Government endeavors just don’t seem to survive changes in leadership and funding. Then, in the guts of the podcast we discuss his experiences in electrical power restoration from a coordination perspective. He developed some creative solution in coordination with others to assist power companies suffering power outages leveraging the help from other power companies next door and even many states away.

