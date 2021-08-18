Cancel
The Beginning of the End of Water in the West

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 6 days ago

I saw this story in the New York Times: “In a First, U.S. Declares Shortage on Colorado River, Forcing Water Cuts.”. Basically, it is the beginning of the end of cheap plentiful water in the western states. I’ve been waiting for this type of announcement to come and I am surprised it has taken so long to happen.

