Tree, shrub identification walk Thursday at Pfeiffer Nature Center
PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will host a Tree and Shrub Identification Walk Thursday as part of its ongoing tree exploration series. During this educational walk, Mike Ermer will discuss the differences between deciduous and evergreen trees and shrubs and point out characteristics which are unique to species from each group. The impact that invasive diseases can have on these trees will also be shared.www.oleantimesherald.com
