For nearly eighteen months, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged stubborn assumptions about higher education: that change is slow, that faculty can’t adapt, that student learning is separate from their everyday lives, or that all students have the same opportunities to succeed. During the 2020–21 academic year, the American Association of Colleges & Universities (AAC&U) surveyed more than seven hundred faculty, staff, and administrators at colleges and universities about their biggest challenges and most important priorities over the previous year.