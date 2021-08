A rising 6th grader wants to help others start up their own Little Free Libraries in lower income neighborhoods. She is asking for help!. Anya Pathak is a rising 6th grader at the Greenville Elementary School in Edgemont. Last year Anya placed a Little Free Library in her front yard. These little free libraries exist all over the nation and enable residents to share books at no cost to the reader. Now, Anya is taking her love of books to the next level--trying to raise funds to start similar programs in lower income neighborhoods. She has created a go fund me page. If you'd like to help her please visit her go fund me page. She is also looking for suggestions where little libraries can be started in Greenburgh or around the county. If you know anyone who would like her help please advise. Visit http://edgemontfreelibrary.org. PAUL FEINER.