‘Learning above and beyond’ means digging deeper for Creston
A new year at Creston Elementary School means trying new things. Creston Elementary School principal Julie Plant said this year they are introducing ‘learning above and beyond’ lab classes which gives students more time and attention during one day of the school week to engage in a writer’s workshop, science and STEM education and yoga. While students interact with their subjects on a deeper level, faculty and administration can more accurately gauge the the needs of the students.www.crestonnews.com
