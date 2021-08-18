Louisville’s London Missile Deals With Isolation On New, Electro-pop Track, ‘K2’
London Missile, a self-proclaimed electro-pop duo, is really nothing more than an "experiment" according to its members Joshua Spicer and Chris Gunter. Or, at least, that's how it started. But with the release of "K2," a song from the Louisville band's latest release, Bad Sines For The Future, one could easily say the experiment was a successful endeavor. And while the duo said the song was written before the pandemic, "K2″'s themes are just as relevant now, if not more so.
