Louisville’s London Missile Deals With Isolation On New, Electro-pop Track, ‘K2’

There is a cynicism in the title Have Fun Idiot that is hard to discount. That general malaise is on display in opener “Zoë,” a track that attends to authenticity as much as going with the flow. With “Infinite Scroll,” Rinehart leans into the anxiety of the times with a barnburner tune that builds on the tension between bass and drums to engender an uneasy sensation. Resolving into “Finite Jazz,” Rinehart shifts musical styles again, this time into a dark-Lynchian jazz, the sort that would score the background scene in “Twin Peaks.” The bass work recalls the great Tracy Pew, adding an air of punk rock class. It’s in these transitions that Rinehart thrives by blending his wide taste into one synchronized whole. When you get to the airy Americana of the Dead’s “Friend of the Devil (feat. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy),” Rinehart’s influences only become that much more apparent. What could easily be a hodgepodge of styles comes off instead like a walk through the singer’s internal monologue, an unmoored score to a movie that you haven’t seen, but would very much like to.