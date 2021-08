The OneDrive sync app is used to sync your OneDrive cloud storage with your system by creating a copy of it in the "OneDrive" directory on your machine. This is a two-way synchronizer, which means that any modifications made on either end are reflected in both the local directory and your cloud storage. The sync client is available on Windows and Mac as well. However, Microsoft has now announced that it is soon ending support for the app on some older versions of macOS.