2021 Girls Cross Country: Three teams to watch this season

The Red Devil cross country team made its 2021 debut at the Hare & Hounds Invitational, the team’s only official home meet of the season. The girls team made a strong showing, with gutsy performances from multiple runners taking them to a fourth-place team finish. The top Richmond performance of the day came from Savanna Blair with a fourth-place individual finish of 21:49.4. She was followed by fellow ribbon-winners Keena Barker in 13th with a time of 23:09.0 and Lizzy Graham in 17th with a time of 23:33.5. The rest of the varsity runners finished in short succession, with Gracie Thalls in 26th with a time of 25:28.6, Allison Stout in 29th with a time of 25:51.0, Lydia Casiano in 31st with a time of 26:17.2, Katy Peacock in 35th with a time of 26:38.4, Alex Parker in 36th with a time of 26:47.9, and Olivia Bailey in 38th with a time of 26:56.6 in a field of 56 runners.