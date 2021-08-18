Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2021 Girls Cross Country: Three teams to watch this season

Gainesville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach: Edwin Mctureous (23rd year, nine state appearances, three state championships) Top runners: Lauren Jones (Sr.), Sydney Miller (Jr.), Mackenzie Klein (So.), Alivia Dragstedt (Fr.), Eliana Eisner (So.) Top newcomers: None at this time. Team strength: Lauren Jones is a proven front-runner and one of the top 1A runners in...

www.gainesville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hamilton
Person
Lauren Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Girls Cross Country#Oak Hall Coach#Bell#Cedar Key#Bobcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Spartanburg, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

These are the top Spartanburg area high school girls cross country runners to watch

This fall, girls cross country teams will lace up their sneakers and spikes to return to the course. Again, several Upstate runners will continue to shine in Spartanburg County. Whether it's Chapman's Emma Whitaker who's 18:46 PR is among the best in the state or a young Dorman team, this season will again see many runners continue to contend for all-state slots.
Sportsnewhavenathletics.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 9th place at Norwell Invitational

The Lady Bulldogs finished 9th at the Norwell Invitational. Marissa Goodwin led the team with her 41st place finish. Sophia Police placed next for the team in 43rd place. Also placing were Brittnie Gresham (51st), Ava Kaiser (68th), and Sam Goodrich (74th). Marissa – 8:00 16:15 (8:15) 27:02 (10:47) 41st.
High SchoolVictoria Advocate

St. Joseph boys, Gonzales girls win at VISD cross country relays

St. Joseph senior Nick Rodriguez had 8 miles to run during his Saturday morning training at Riverside Park. Six of those miles were part of his normal training routine. But Rodriguez and teammate Isaac Mahan started the day off capturing gold medals at the VISD cross country relays, winning the varsity boys race with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 25 seconds.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

CROSS COUNTRY: Borden boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Warpath

Aug. 16—BORDEN — The Borden boys finished second while its girls placed third in Saturday's Warpath Invitational. Forest Park swept both races. On the boys' side the Rangers, who claimed three of the top four places, compiled 34 points. They were led by winner Spencer Wolf, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 23 seconds.
Aberdeen, IDPost Register

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Aberdeen girls end cross country drought

After not fielding a cross country team for several years, Aberdeen has posted a schedule and apparently has some interested runners to end that drought this fall. That is good news for the Tigers, who have been very competitive in track and field the past several years and have placed mainly with sprinters and some field event personnel. With the addition of some distance runners, the Lady Tigers could be a threat to take it all.
Rutledge, TNgraingertoday.com

Grainger cross-country team gains new runners

RUTLEDGE – Grainger High School cross-country head coach Jennifer Wankel is just wanting a normal season, something that alluded her team last year. Like all sports and all schools, the global pandemic presented a set of challenges not seen in a century but the Grizzlies and Lady Grizzlies were able to compete despite the challenges. Hopefully, the 2021 season will not be a repeat of the 2020 campaign and Wankel said she has seen renewed interest from several runners at the school.
Sportsnewhavenathletics.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country competes at Monroe Central Invitational

WIthout a full team, the Lady Bulldog’s Cross Country team did not place as a team at the Monroe Central Invitational. The team was led by Brittnie Gresham’s 16th place finish in 25:54. Sophia Police placed next for the team in 26th place. Also placing for the team were Ava Kaiser (40th) and Sam Goodrich (61st).
Tillamook, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

Ultimook Running Camp – A great way to get ready for Cross Country Season; Team-building from Homegrown Hero Pat Zweifel

“Pull, Augie!” Loud voices shouted to one of the two athletes trying to grip the muddy rope and avoid being drug into the waist-deep mud. Loud cheers and cries of support filled the quiet Kilchis Valley. The 135 participants of the Ultimook Running Camp gathered around the famous giant mud-pit on the cross country running course on Hydrangea Ranch. A staff of fifteen, made up of ten counselors and five staff people charged with running the event, coordinated the highly popular Tug-of-War where teams tried to drag each other into the mud.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Cross Country Poised for Leap Forward

Following a varsity season with two seniors and the rest of the varsity lineup as freshman, a core group of returners will aim to push the Pella Cross Country team further ahead of an 8th place finish at the 3A state meet in 2020. Head Coach Doug Cutler is excited...
Sportswildcatstrong.com

JV Girls Cross Country takes 6th place at the Temple Invitational

The Temple junior varsity girls cross country team opened the 2021 season on Friday morning as they hosted the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished in 6th place as a team in a field of 16 teams. Medalist for Temple in the 2 mile course were Anna Lesley(9th)...
richmondreddevils.com

Boys and Girls Cross Country Each Take Fourth at Hare & Hounds Invitational

The Red Devil cross country team made its 2021 debut at the Hare & Hounds Invitational, the team’s only official home meet of the season. The girls team made a strong showing, with gutsy performances from multiple runners taking them to a fourth-place team finish. The top Richmond performance of the day came from Savanna Blair with a fourth-place individual finish of 21:49.4. She was followed by fellow ribbon-winners Keena Barker in 13th with a time of 23:09.0 and Lizzy Graham in 17th with a time of 23:33.5. The rest of the varsity runners finished in short succession, with Gracie Thalls in 26th with a time of 25:28.6, Allison Stout in 29th with a time of 25:51.0, Lydia Casiano in 31st with a time of 26:17.2, Katy Peacock in 35th with a time of 26:38.4, Alex Parker in 36th with a time of 26:47.9, and Olivia Bailey in 38th with a time of 26:56.6 in a field of 56 runners.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Girls prep cross country: Hempstead opens atop Class 4A poll

Dubuque Hempstead will be the team to catch this fall. The Mustangs, who finished seventh in the Iowa Class 4A state meet last fall in Fort Dodge, opened the season atop the Iowa Track Coaches Association preseason rankings this week. And for good reason. The Mustangs return five of their...
High SchoolGainesville.com

Football is back: A look at the area's schedule of preseason classics

After a long wait, high school football programs are returning to the gridiron this Friday in preseason kickoff classics. While Friday night's games won't count toward the regular season, it doesn't mean that players, coaches and fans won't be any less excited to be under the stadium lights on a Friday night.
Educationnorthfieldathletics.com

Girls Middle School Cross Country repeats with 1st place at Wabash County Cross Country Championships

Manchester High School hosted the Wabash County Cross Country Championships tonight in perfect weather conditions for a meet. The Most Awesome, Lady Norse, repeated as County Champions for the 2nd year in a row. In a very close race, barely edging Wabash, the Lady Norse pulled out the win by 2 points. Laney Haupert was the overall individual champion and Kaleigh Rice was 2nd overall finishing 1 second behind Haupert. Both earned All County honors for the 2nd year in a row. Teagan Baer finished 10th, Ali Copeland was 19th and Amarah Bowers finished 34th to round out the scoring. What makes this 2nd consecutive championship exciting is all 5 of these girls will return to run again next year. It will be a very exciting year to see how much hardware this team brings home throughout the season. Congratulations and keep working hard!
FootballGainesville.com

Oak Hall starts out fast for easy night at Kickoff Classic

The Oak Hall Eagles appeared in midseason form Friday for a 28-7 win over visiting Aucilla Christian in a preseason football classic. Pregame, the crowd buzzed with excitement for the Eagles' first home since Oct. 23, 2020. Oak Hall is known for its crowd, and while the schedule may have said exhibition game, it didn’t feel like that in the stands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy