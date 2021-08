Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the popular A-listers and a powerful couple in Hollywood. They are always in the limelight because of their love for entertainment or other deeds. But, recently, their son Chet Hanks is the talk of the town. Although it isn’t a mystery that he got his love for Hollywood from his parents, but, he is in the news because of another controversy, he has been involved in. also, this isn’t the first time, and this is just another addition to his long list of scandals and controversies.