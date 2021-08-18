Cancel
Looking To Boost Your Fall Wardrobe? This Zappos And Abercrombie & Fitch Collection Is Perfect

By Danielle Wright
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new partnership features women’s premium denim and a variety of kicks. With the outside world opening its doors to back to school and back to work, some of us are transitioning out of long distance living. While shopping for new looks and styles, footwear brand Zappos partnered with retailer Abercrombie & Fitch for new look that’ll give shoppers more bang for the buck.

