Berkshire Opera Festival Presents Verdi's Falstaff

Rossini’s opera “Moïse et Pharaon” was premiered at the Paris Opera in 1827. Although it is based on his opera “Mosè in Egitto,” written for Naples’ Teatro di San Carlo in 1818, it is largely a new work with significant differences. The libretto, rewritten by Luigi Balocchi and Etienne de Jouy, altered the dramatic structure, for which Rossini included three completely new numbers, significantly modified others, increased the role of the chorus, introduced an extensive ballet scene, expanded the orchestra, and incorporated spectacular visual elements, in order to bring it into line with French tastes. The number of acts was increased from three to four, and several characters were also renamed. Today it is rarely performed, so the Rossini Opera Festival’s decision to open this year’s edition with a new production under the musical direction of Giacomo Sagripanti and the stage direction of 91-year-old Pier Luigi Pizzi is a welcome one indeed.