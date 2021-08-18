Cancel
Performing Arts

Berkshire Opera Festival Presents Verdi's Falstaff

wamc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkshire Opera Festival (BOF) returns to the Mahaiwe stage in Great Barrington, MA this year with none other than one of the greatest comedic operas ever composed, Giuseppe Verdi’s Falstaff – with performances on August 21, 24 and 27. Falstaff is adapted from Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and...

www.wamc.org

Giuseppe Verdi
Shakespeare
