WitchSpring3 Re:Fine Review: Thrice As Nice! (Or At Least I Would Assume!) About a month ago, I reviewed a game called Kickerinho World. It was not a good game. I’m saying all of this for a reason, though, I promise! The main thing that irked me about Kickerinho World was the fact that it was a sloppy port of a mobile game, and it kind of made me worry that I’d start to see more mobile games being ported to the Switch. Now, I’m not going to go into a huge tirade about games that originated on mobile devices, but most of them aren’t very good—and the ones that are good are usually throttled by the fact that they’re cash-grab gacha games. So, for better or worse, the second that I hear “originally a mobile game,” I fear for the worst—but, boy, did I goof when I applied those fears to WitchSpring3 Re:Fine.