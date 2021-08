The turboprops roar every quarter-hour or so as the planes lumber down the crowded tarmac. The sounds go on from morning till well into the night. There are also sounds from above. The whump-whump of two-rotor Chinooks and Black Hawk helicopters buzzing nearby. The fireworks-sizzle of a C-17 heaving itself into the air with a necklace of flares and a puff of starbursts, joining the traffic jam in the skies above Kabul airport.